ECCB Launches “ECCB Digital Dialogues”

28 May, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Eastern Caribbean Central

Bank (ECCB) will launch a new public engagement series styled: “ECCB Digital Dialogues” on

2 June.

The theme of the inaugural session is: Pandemic and Digital Currency.

The ECCB Digital Dialogues is the latest in a series of initiatives the Bank has introduced over the

past four years to transform citizen engagement and stakeholders’ relations management, built on

transparency, accountability and knowledge sharing, as outlined in the ECCB Strategic Plan 2017

– 2021.

The Bank saw the need for this initiative, as an additional platform, for engaging with the people of

the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) as the region navigates the current COVID-19

pandemic, which threatens lives and livelihoods. The ECCB Digital Dialogues will serve as an

avenue for stimulating public discourse and building regional solidarity in response to the threats

and opportunities presented by the pandemic.

Each session of the ECCB Digital Dialogues will comprise a panel discussion on a topical issue and

will include a Question and Answer segment where viewers will be invited to share their questions

and comments via chat for the panelists’ response.

The ECCB invites the public to visit the Bank’s Facebook page (ECCB Connects) for information

on how to register for the ECCB Digital Dialogues. The Bank welcomes the public’s active

participation in this engagement.

The ECCB Digital Dialogues will be broadcast live on the ECCB’s Facebook page.