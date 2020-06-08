DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS THANKS THE PEOPLE FOR RETURNING THE TEAM UNITY COALITION TO OFFICE IN RESOUNDING FASHION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 06, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition recorded a decisive victory in the June, 05, 2020, General Election, as the majority of the electorate voted for the stronger, safer future that only the Team Unity movement can deliver for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris who was resoundingly returned by the people of Constituency #7 has thanked the people of Constituency of #7 in particular and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in general for once again reposing their trust in the tripartite coalition to the govern the affairs of the country, this time with an even greater mandate.

He noted that Friday’s electoral outcome is a clear indication that the policies and programmes introduced over the last five years that have positively impacted the lives of all citizens and residents and positioned the Federation as the best managed small island state resonated well with the majority of persons in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Harris also commended his political running mates of the People’s Labour Party, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) led by the Honourable Shawn Richards and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) led by the Honourable Mark Brantley on being duly elected by the people and for their commitment and willingness to continue to serve in the best interest of citizens and residents.

Dr. Harris said he is particularly pleased that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis not only returned the majority of the Team Unity candidates who successfully navigated the development of the twin island Federation in just five short years, but also for strengthening that team by voting in favour of several new candidates to serve at the Federal level.

Elected by the people to join the Federal Cabinet for the first time are Mr. Jonel Powell of the People’s Action Movement – the new representative for St. Christopher #2; Mrs. Akilah Byron-Nisbett of the People’s Labour Party – the new representative for St. Christopher #3; Mr. Eric Evelyn of the Concerned Citizens Movement who won Nevis 10, and Mr. Alexis Jeffers also of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) – who is the newly elected representative of Nevis 11.

The veteran politician was also in high praise of his fellow PLP candidate, Mr. Kevin “Ninky” Williams, for his poise and commitment to the people of Constituency #6 and for mounting what can be viewed as a successful campaign in what was his first outing as a political candidate.

In its second term, the Team Unity coalition has pledged to continue to build on the progress made over the last five years by investing heavily in agricultural development, housing, improving the already strong relationship between the Federal entity and the Nevis Island Administration and further advancing the good governance agenda.