DR. THE HONOURABLE TIMOTHY HARRIS REMAINS THE PREFERRED CHOICE FOR LEADERSHIP IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 27, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – An October 2019 national survey conducted by the Caribbean Development Research Services (CADRES), has reaffirmed the findings of a poll carried out in June 2018, which showed that the leadership style of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris remains the preferred option among the majority of the electorate in St. Kitts and Nevis.

CADRES said “the more significant political findings” of the poll related to the matter of leadership. It showed that the leadership of Team Unity is preferred over the alternative.

The national survey was carried out in October of 2019, with findings being released this month. Some 1,000 persons in all 11 Federal constituencies were interviewed using a methodology that is consistent with that which was used with all previous national surveys in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“53% of people preferred the leadership of Team Unity, compared to 39% preferring the leadership of Labour/NRP,” CADRES said in its press release.

CADRES further stated that the movement regarding leadership within parties is also interesting as in 2018 the non-Douglas options in the Labour/NRP totalled 5%, while non-Harris options in Team Unity totalled 27%. On this occasion there has been considerable consolidation within Team Unity, with non-Harris options totalling 13%, while the situation within the Labour/NRP group remained the same.

“The other noteworthy observation relating to leadership is the fact that Harris leads at this time among uncommitted voters as 29% of these persons said they would prefer to be led by him (Harris), while 22% opted for the leadership of Douglas. Therefore, Opposition Leader Douglas continues to trail PM Harris both in terms of committed and uncommitted support,” the release reads.

Furthermore, the October 2019 poll revealed that a 53 percent majority of Kittitians and Nevisians believed that the country was on the Right Track or Heading in the Right Direction under the current Team Unity-led administration.