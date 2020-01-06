DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS PLEDGES TO SERVE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WITH DISTINCTION AS PRIME MINISTER FOR ONE MORE TERM

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 6, 2020 (SKNIS): At his New Year’s Gala held on Saturday, January 04, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris pledged to serve the country with distinction as Prime Minister for one more term.

“I shall during the next term as prime minister of this country continue to spend every waking moment advancing the cause of my beloved St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that every boy and girl can reach their full potential and rise to enduring heights of glory in culture, in sports, in arts and craft, in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, entertainment, music and literature,” Prime Minister Harris said.

He said, “I will always be grateful to the people who found favour in my ability to lead our country.”

Dr. Harris also made special mention of the people of constituency #7, who “in every general election from 1993 to 2015 stood faithfully and loyally with me.” These constituents he said, “will always live in my heart.”

“To all the public servants whose work added value to my service as a Minister and to the country generally, I say thank you,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The Honourable Prime Minister continued by saying that “in our first term we have done so much for and on behalf of the people.”

And as such, Prime Minister Harris told the citizens of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis that “this Team Unity administration, on account of our outstanding performance, is deserving of another term.”

The Honourable Prime Minister said that “Our beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has every reason to be confident that the 2020s can be our best years.”

Dr. Harris encouraged the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to “continue the forward movement of our country and people,” saying that “this is not the time for self-doubt or going back to that which we rejected in February 2015.”