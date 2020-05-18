DR. LIDDIE SHARES TIPS TO HELP PREGNANT WOMEN DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2020 (SKNIS): Speaking at the May 16 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Director of Community Based Health Services and Planning Manager for the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), Dr. Keisha Liddie, shared some important tips to help pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She reminded all pregnant women in the federation that it is very important to keep all their antenatal appointments.

“All antenatal or prenatal care continues at our 17 health centres in the federation. Eleven in St. Kitts and six in Nevis,” she said.

Pregnant women were also reminded to access care as soon as they are deemed pregnant as “doing so helps to prevent illnesses and assure a healthy pregnancy and delivery of your child,” said Dr. Liddie.

The pregnant women were also asked to access and perform all laboratory screening tests in a timely manner.

Dr. Liddie urged pregnant women to register or book for delivery at the JNF Hospital or the Alexander Hospital at 28 weeks of gestation.

“This helps to ensure a healthier outcome for both mother and child during and after labour,” she said.

She also advised all pregnant females to protect themselves from the Coronavirus by adhering to physical and social distancing protocols, performing adequate hand hygiene and wearing a face mask while in public spaces.