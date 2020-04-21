DR. CAMERON WILKINSON EXPRESSES HEARTFELT THANKS TO PERSONS WHO CONTRIBUTE TO THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS): Medical Chief of Staff for the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, has expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many persons who have answered the call of national duty and contributed to the fight against COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I just want to say how pleased I am that so many private citizens and businesses and NGOs [Non-Governmental Organizations] are stepping forward to join us in the fight against COVID-19. This is testament to the fact that they are heeding the call for an all-of-society approach to this fight. We cannot do it alone,” said Dr. Wilkinson, at the April 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “This is the first time in our history that the singular action of an individual can determine whether we win or lose this war.”

Dr. Wilkinson noted that having all hands on deck is crucial at this time as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We do not expect every individual or organization to step forward and make a significant monetary contribution like what we received today. To all of those who show their support by simply obeying the advice we give, to the many persons who message us and call us and tell us that they have us in their prayers, I say a big thank you,” he said. “Your actions and show of support are just as important as the cheques that we receive today.”

He reminded citizens and residents to continue to abide by the safety protocols that are in place to protect everyone from the spread of the virus.

“We reemphasize that easing restrictions is not a signal of the end of the pandemic or a mission accomplished. Ending this pandemic will require the unrelenting contribution from you as an individual and from all of our communities with the support and leadership from your government,” said the Medical Chief of Staff. “In this era of fake news and disinformation it is important for us to stay focused and I say, don’t just listen to us here but you can go to the World Health Organization (WHO) site, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for your information.”

