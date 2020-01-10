DR. BAIRD: ST. KITTS-NEVIS CANNABIS INDUSTRY SHOULD BE BUILT PRIMARILY FOR THE BENEFIT OF LOCALS

Photo: Dr. Wycliffe Baird (center of first row) with members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Cabinet.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 10, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Chairman of the Cannabis Core Committee, Dr. Wycliffe Baird, who is a regional expert on cannabis, shares the vision of the Team Unity Government in relation to the proposed establishment of a cannabis industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, in that such an industry should be built out primarily for the benefit of the local people.

Dr. Baird shared this view while appearing as the special guest on the popular radio programme, Straight Talk, with host the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd on ZIZ Radio on Thursday (January 07) evening.

“I think that this industry should be built primarily for the benefit of the local person. That’s what I think to begin with. I don’t think that any foreigners should be allowed to come into St. Kitts and dominate, as it were, the industry and then employ local people,” Dr. Baird stated.

Dr. Baird said he understands that foreign input in the creation of such an industry is crucial but noted that “in terms of dominating the industry and getting all of the benefits, I think the benefit should accrue to the local people.”

From the onset, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, stressed that the interests of locals, particularly the Rastafarian community, will be protected in the establishment of a national cannabis industry.

The prime minister’s statement then came in light of the arrival in St. Kitts and Nevis of a controversial international businessman , who is a known associate of the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas, whose sole purpose was to secure an unfair advantage over locals from the setting up of a marijuana industry in the Federation.

Dr. Baird said the Cannabis Core Committee has since completed its work and has made several recommendations to the St. Kitts-Nevis Government.

Members of the Cannabis Core Committee were drawn from the critical stakeholder groups such as the Christian Council, the Rastafarian community, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the youth, the Office of the Attorney General, and a number of cannabis experts in the likes of Dr. Andre Gordon, Ms. Lisa Grant, Dr. Annabelle Manalo and Mr. Marcus Ramkissoon.