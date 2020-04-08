DONATIONS CONTINUE AS GOVERNMENT ADDRESSES WIDE-RANGING FALLOUT FROM COVID-1

National Disaster Coordinator and Head of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Abdias Samuel, has saluted the contributions of nationals and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who continue to contribute resources to the war against COVID-19.

During today’s (April 07) daily briefing at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Mr. Samuel commended the contribution of Barry Daniel, the President of the Taxi Association, who donated 30 pounds of green bananas to the Cardin Home.

Commendation also went to Othniel Heyliger, who donated 50 hot meals that were distributed to vulnerable persons across the island today. The meals were distributed by the Department of Social Services which delivers care packages and other items to vulnerable individuals.

Mr. Samuel further announced that the Republic Bank has donated 100 care packages that will also be distributed to vulnerable groups. The value of the donation is EC$10,000.

“These actions are highly commendable and we must applaud them for those efforts,” he stated.

The donations are the latest in a growing list of contributions that individuals, companies and other partner agencies and allied countries have made to mitigate against the sweeping economic and social fallout from the coronavirus.