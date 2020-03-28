DIGICEL HOME & ENTERTAINMENT CUSTOMERS TO RECEIVE 50% MORE SPEEDS, FREE ACCESS TO MOVIE PACK & KEY INFORMATION SITES

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Saint Kitts & Nevis: In light of the current social and economic impact being caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Digicel St. Kitts & Nevis is making moves to ensure that the citizens of the Federation remain entertained and connected.

Dionne Emtage, General Manager at Digicel said, “We know that more than ever our customers need to remain connected, and we want customers to have the tools to do so during this time. With the announcement of the curfew today March 28th, and the early closure of schools, we need to ensure our customers have a recourse to keep themselves occupied and entertained; as a result we are adding value to ensure access to quality streaming for work, learning and play.”

Emtage announced, that effective Tuesday April 1, Digicel customers in Nevis who are already enjoying super-fast, high quality broadband services will receive a 50% increase in their current speeds with a free upgrade of their entry package. “Customers will now receive 15MB of broadband speeds for the next three months; up from 10MB.” She said, “TV subscribers are not left out as customers on the basic TV services will see a further enhancement to their quality TV pack as they will now be able to enjoy FREE access to the HBO Movie Pack for the next 60 days. In addition, Digicel will waive all late fees for the next 60 days.” the General Manager added. She said, “You should also note that for as long as we can, we will execute installations within 24 hours. We want our customers to stay inside, connected and to stay safe.”

Emtage added, “I will also like to officially announce that Digicel customers now have FREE access to critical information and content via their mobile devices. Once customers access the following sites from their mobile phones there will be no data charge. We will continue to add sites to this listing as needed to ensure that all of our customers remain informed via authorized sources. The FREE sites are:

https://www.who.int/

https://carpha.org/

https://www.paho.org/hq/index.php?lang=en

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Digicel encourages all citizens of the Federation to adhere to the best practices in order to remain COVID free.