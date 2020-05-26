DEVICE DISTRIBUTION FOR CONTUNIED EDUCATION MAY 2020 (during Covid 19 pandemic)

Basseterre: St. Kitts, May 26, 2020:​

The Ministry of Education will begin its device distribution on Thursday May 28th at 9am at the Education Planning Division on Lockhart Street.

Device pick up is by invitation only on a scheduled basis. Each applicant whether it be parent or guardian will be called at least 24 hours in advance of their scheduled appointment.

The fist round of tablet distribution will be from 9:00 am to 9:30 am on Thursday and continue throughout the day up to 3:00pm. Ten recipients will be served each half hour.

Device distribution will be done by the office of the Chief Education Office in collaboration with the Education Planning Division.

Distribution has been prioritized starting with high schools in the Federation giving preference to those students without devices. To maintain order, the schedule for device pick up has also been organized school by school.

After Thursday, distribution will continue on subsequent days until the activity has been completed. Parents/ Applicants of Primary School students will also be contacted at the appropriate time.

Recipients should anticipate providing a picture i.d. at the device pick up station. Social Distancing Protocols will be in place in alignment with the Covid -19 requirements. These include hand sanitization, wearing of masks and the 6ft standing distance.

Persons are kindly asked not to appear at the device pick up location unless they have been given an appointment. You are also asked to be present for your appointment at least 15 minutes before scheduled.

Again the distribution station is at the Education Planning Division on Lockhart.