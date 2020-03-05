Development Bank is platinum sponsor of King Socrates’ 21 Song Salute

King Socrates, Mr Sylvester Hodge, receiving sponsorship cheque from Development Bank’s Customer Service Representative, Ms Vershary Hanley.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 5, 2020 (DBSKN) — In its continued determination to promote the Federation’s culture, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is partnering with the National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch, King Socrates, to stage ‘21 Song Salute’ on Saturday March 21 at MaPau St. Kitts Casino and Entertainment Centre.

“The project ‘21 Song Salute’ is the best of King Socrates,” said King Socrates, whose name is Mr Sylvester Hodge. “There are a lot of fans who have been asking for the various songs that I have done over the years. The project is a chance for them to come out and hear all the songs being rendered by different artists and myself.”

In the wake of his latest song ‘No more Rat tat tat tat’, King Socrates has said that project ‘21 Song Salute’ will give him the opportunity to have his first professional video produced. The resultant video, he noted, will boost the country’s image on a level that is not seen throughout the Caribbean, as St. Kitts and Nevis is the only country to make claims in terms of drastic reduction in crime rate.

“This month marks 12 months, one calendar year, since the Peace Initiative,” King Socrates commented. “With the song No more Rat tat tat tat, I want to incorporate that in the celebration because it is a celebration – it is a full year of less bloodshed. I want to incorporate that as part of the theme, as ‘21 Song Salute’ is a celebration of thanksgiving of No more Rat tat tat tat.”

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has over the last five years been the platinum sponsor of his Legends Calypso Tent, and he approached the institution for possible partnering with him as he executes his latest project. A meeting with the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Lenworth Harris, proved fruitful with the bank official introducing him to a professional videographer.

“Institutions like the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis are assisting the local artists to get to the level where they feel they are competent,” said King Socrates on Friday February 28 when he received the bank’s sponsorship cheque from Ms Vershary Hanley, Development Bank’s Customer Service Representative.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is a financial institution that makes a sustained and positive difference in people’s lives,” said Ms Hanley. “We would have worked with King Socrates now for five years with his Legends Calypso Tents where he has helped in promoting the calypso art form in the country.”

According to Ms Hanley, King Socrates would have come out of retirement and with the song No more Rat tat tat tat he recaptured the Senior Calypso Monarch title and this should serve as an inspiration to aspiring calypsonians.

“The video that he will produce will go a long way in not only promoting him as a calypsonian, but the country on a whole,” said Ms Hanley. “We at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis wish him and his loyal fans the best in his new endeavours to further promote the calypso art form.”

King Socrates will perform ten songs at the 21 Song Salute, which will start at 8:00 pm on Saturday March 21 at MaPau St. Kitts Casino and Entertainment Centre in Port Zante, Basseterre. Masters of Ceremony will be Monarch and Sandra B.

Artists who will share the stage with him are Kimara Martin (Lady Diva), Kendra Hutton (Brown Sugar), Bernice Chapman (Lady B), Natalie Charles (Princess Lyrical), Anandy Collins (Lil Miss), Sharon Cannonier (Singing Sharon), Andrew Hendrickson (Murray), and his son Jevon Lynch (Mighty J).