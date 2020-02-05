DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH EMPOWERMENT ENLISTS YOUNG PEOPLE FOR YOUTH ART EXHIBITION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 05, 2020 (SKNIS): Art supplies were presented to representatives from the six public high schools in St. Kitts on Wednesday (February 05, 2020), as the Department of Youth Empowerment launched its Youth Art Exhibition.

The event features visual art pieces produced by young people between the ages of 12 and 35 years. The pieces can be either paintings, sculptures, drawings and the like.

Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment, Pierre Liburd, expressed pleasure in hosting this event for the second consecutive year.

“Art is a lot of things to a lot of people, and I and some other people consider artists to be valuable assets to a society and valuable storytellers … [that] tell the story of an existence, of an idea, of a culture and of a people and I think that we should so see ourselves,” Mr. Liburd stated, noting his reputation as a well-established artist.

He added that the Department of Youth Empowerment is trying to encourage artists to embrace their roles as storytellers “to pursue the arts with diligence and to be bold, innovative, creative and outspoken with their colour pencils, markers, putty, or clay.”

Art supplies will also be presented to the C. F. Bryant College in St. Kitts, as well as the Gingerland and Charlestown Secondary High Schools and the Nevis Sixth Form College in Nevis. The pieces must reflect an aspect of one of three thematic areas: “I Am We,” “SKN Proud” and “The Buckley’s Uprising.”

The exhibition opens on February 27 at the Open Creative Campus at Fortlands.

Mr. Liburd invited all artists between the ages of 12 and 35 years, who are interested in participating in the event to visit the Department of Youth Empowerment in The Cable Building on Cayon Street or telephone 467.1393 for more information.