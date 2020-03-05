DEPARTMENT OF GENDER AFFAIRS TO HOST A NUMBER OF ACTIVITIES IN CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020

(L-R) Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director in the Department of Gender Affairs, and Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 05, 2020 (SKNIS): The Department of Gender Affairs will be hosting a number of activities during the month of March in observance of International Women’s Day 2020 being celebrated under the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights” recognizing all of the actions we can take as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women’s achievements.

Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director in the Department of Gender Affairs, and Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs were both special guests on the radio and television show “Working for You” on March 04.

While appearing on the show, Mrs. Charles informed that an International Women’s Day ceremony will be held on March 06.

“It’s a big event. This year we are awarding nine women in different areas for their achievements and the work they have done in their respective communities,” she said.

This year’s International Women’s Day falls on Sunday March 08. The day will be celebrated during a church service at the Antioch Baptist Church.

“We are asking our organizations, who have been our partners over the years, to join us,” said Mrs. Charles. “We will also have our minister there. So I’m thinking the Antioch Baptist Church will be filled that day.”

From Monday, March 09 to Friday, March 13, the department will be visiting the workers at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site.

“We will go to see the women there. We will have the Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett with us and we will have the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Dr. Hazel Laws along with some nurses. We think that it is important that it’s not only women’s month, but health is also one of our main priorities. So they are coming along with us; they are going to talk about the COVID-19 and how we can stay safe,” said Mrs. Charles.

The department will also be hosting a Girls Empowerment Workshop during the month. The date will be announced soon.

Female high school students will also be participating in a poetry competition. The young ladies were tasked with writing a piece that embodies women empowerment and achievements.