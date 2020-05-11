DEPARTMENT OF GENDER AFFAIRS RECOGNIZES MOTHERS FOR THEIR PRICELESS CONTRIBUTIONS TO SOCIETY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): As St. Kitts and Nevis joined other parts of the world to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Department of Gender Affairs recognized mothers for their invaluable contributions to society.

“Recognizing the importance of women, we want to recognize Mother’s Day with great pride. Mother’s Day presents a wonderful opportunity to show our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of these mothers right here at home and all over the world. Words cannot describe the invaluable contribution of mothers to the family, community and country,” said Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs. Mothers allow us to express our feelings and to identify with all mothers, especially those who are in penal institutions at this time our thoughts and prayers are with you during these challenging and trying time.”

Mrs. Charles encouraged all to recognize the importance of mothers in our daily lives.

“It is important that we understand that God created mothers everywhere to fulfill that supreme and inspiring role in our lives. Our mothers are our first teacher, guide and friend. She smiles when the child smiles and cries when the child weeps. Her greatest source of happiness is the happiness and contentment of her child. For her, the whole world is her children and family,” Mrs. Charles noted. “The role she performs is a very thankless one; she gets no wages, no holidays and she goes nonstop 365 days a year. She is the epiphany of love, affection, sacrifice and generosity. Her presence in the world provides solace to the suffering of humanity.”

She used the occasion – May 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing to express thanks to scores of mothers for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Today, I want to especially thank all the mothers who are on the frontline for their selflessness, strength and sacrifice that they made during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Today, I implore you to hold strain and be encouraged that this too shall pass,” she said. “I want to wish you all a happy Mother’s Day and to let you know that you are the most precious gift to all of us and we thank God for that.”

Mrs. Charles said that the Department of Gender Affairs plays an essential role in the lives of women and prides itself on empowering them. Equally important, the department has a “major responsibility for monitoring, raising awareness, advocating and improving the status of women and girls through the Constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

