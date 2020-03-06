DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT CONDUCTS WORKSHOP ON GREENHOUSE GAS INVENTORY

Workshop Participants

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2020 (SKNIS): Various stakeholders primarily consisting of data providers from Inland Revenue, Statistics, Customs, Agriculture, Ross University, Solid Waste, Energy, Traffic Department, Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Fuel Suppliers (SOL and DELTA) gathered at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) conference room on Friday, March 06, 2020, to participate in an inception workshop on Greenhouse Gas Inventory.

A greenhouse gas inventory is a report that highlights the sources of Greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the removal by sinks. Gases that can be included in this report include carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Department of Environment (DOE), underscored the importance of preparing a greenhouse gas inventory and noted that the workshop was of significant importance.

“The greenhouse gas inventory not only helps us to identify the greatest sources of emissions and sinks but also helps us to understand the emission trends which can allow us to set goals and targets for future reductions,” said Ms. Jeffers, adding that information from these agencies and sectors will help us in determining the greatest source of our greenhouse gas emissions.

The Department commended the involvement of key stakeholders in this process and looked forward to continued collaboration as it tackles the impacts of climate change in a multifaceted way.

In November 2019, the Department of Environment launched the preparation of the First Biennial Update Report and the Third National Communication. These projects will assist with the mainstreaming of climate change information into sectoral and national development priorities, through the strengthening of technical and institutional capacity. The compilation of a national greenhouse gas inventory is one such component that forms part of the full reports.

St. Kitts and Nevis submitted two national communications over the years. The third national communication is scheduled to be completed in 2022. This will be St. Kitts and Nevis’ First Biennial Update Report and is expected to be completed in 2021.