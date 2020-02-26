DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TO BE FEATURED ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2020 (SKNIS): The Department of Agriculture will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The special guests will be Mr. Melvin James, Director in the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Tracy Challenger, Chief Veterinarian and Head of Livestock Sub Programme, and Mr. Jefferey Berry, Livestock Production Officer.

The panel will discuss issues affecting the Department of Agriculture and the department’s strategic plan to deal with the challenges and proffer solutions. Matters such as the department’s work programme for 2020 will be discussed, monkey and pig control, goat breeding, and dermatophilosis, among other pertinent issues affecting the agriculture sector and farmers.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ sknismedia/