Department of Agriculture -Plant Import Requirements

Plant Import Requirements

The general public, in particular businesses who will be preparing for Valentine’s Day and other events are hereby reminded that you are required to obtain an import permit from the Department of Agriculture before placing an order to import plant material. Imported live plants, cut flowers and branches, seeds and produce require an Import Permit and a Phytosanitary Certificate from the country of export in order to be permitted entry.

Please note that these measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of foreign plant pests and diseases into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and we anticipate your cooperation in the interest of protecting plant health.

For further queries, please contact the Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Unit at La Guerite, Basseterre; 467-1826 or plantquarantine@gov.kn.