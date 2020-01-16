DARMASISWA SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM ACADEMIC YEAR 2020/2021

DARMASISWA RI is a scholarship program offered to all foreign students from countries which have diplomatic relationship with Indonesia to study Indonesian language (Bahasa Indonesia), art and culture in 72 universities in 2020. This program was established in 1974 as part of ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) initiative, admitting only students from ASEAN. However, in 1976 this program was extended further to include other countries. Until to date, the number of countries participating in this program is more than 185 countries organized by the Ministry of Education and Culture (MoEC), Republic of Indonesia.

The main purpose of the DARMASISWA program is to promote and increase the interest in the language and culture of Indonesia among the youth of other countries. It has also been designed to provide stronger cultural links and understanding among participating countries. ​

TIMELINE

Online Registration​ – 2 January 2020 until 2 March 2020. Interview at Embassy – 4 March 2020 until 13 March 2020. Selection by the University (online) – 15 March 2020 until 3 April 2020. Announcement – 20 April 2020. Attendance confirmation – 21 April 2020 until 30 April 2020. Final Announcement – 6 May 2020. Flight itinerary confirmation – 7 May 2020 until 1 August 2020. Arrival at Jakarta, Indonesia – 29 August 2020. Orientation program at Jakarta, Indonesia – 29 until 30 August 2020. ​

PROCEDURES

Prospective students are required to register and submit all documents in Official Website of Darmasiswa RI​.

QUALIFICATIONS OF STUDENTS

Saint Kitts & Nevis Nationality Completed secondary education or its equivalent Minimum age 18 years and Not older than 27 years of age Able to communicate in English (Proven by English Language Proficiency Certificate: TOEFL/TOEIC/IELTS or OTHER CERTIFICATE if applicable) In good health as proven by Medical Certificate Have basic knowledge of the field you’re applying Have good interest to learning about language, art and culture Not registered as Darmasiswa’s Alumni Not currently studying in Indonesia Not currently working in Indonesia​

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Curriculum vitae/resume Medical certificate Passport valid at least 24 months from the time of applying Recommendation Letter from Education Institution / Professional Institution on official letterhead and signature (in English) Last academic transcript and certificates (in English) Language certificate (if applicable) Other certificates that related to the field you’re applying (if applicable) Photo passport colour Writing essay about purpose of study (in English or Bahasa Indonesia maximum 500 words) The video shows full of body and has a maximum duration of 2 minutes to tell about the motivation to join the program and what will be done after the program, as an ambassador of Indonesian culture. (in English or Indonesian)​

​​​Rights & Obligations

RIGHTS

Students monthly stipend will be divided into 2 groups of area: Area 1 Rp. 2.950.000,- (Batam, Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Makassar, Samarinda, Manado dan Ambon), Area 2 Rp. 2.550.000,- (Aceh, Medan, Padang, Palembang,Lampung, Purwokerto, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Surakarta, Malang) Students will be provided with accommodation and transportation during the Orientation Program if time arrival in time with the schedule from the Ministry of Education and Culture. Students will get settlement allowance when attending the Orientation Program. Students legal permit arrangement with the help of the Host University will be supported by Ministry of Education and Culture. Students may seek assistance from Host University in finding a house/room to rent which is included in monthly stipend

OBLIGATION

Students must sign a statement letter provided by the Indonesian Embassy. Students are requested to inform the Bureau of Planning and International Cooperation, Ministry of Education and Culture regarding date and time of arrivals to Indonesia for pick up arrangement. Students must arrive in Indonesia a day before the Orientation Program. Students will responsible for the accommodation arrangement and immigration expenses if time arrival is not in time with the schedule arranged by Ministry of Education and Culture. Students must follow the study until the end of the program. Students must write final report to the Host University and Ministry of Education and Culture after finishing the study in Indonesia.

Place of Study click here

For further information please visit Official Website of Darmasiswa RI​

Or You may contact to the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Bogota

