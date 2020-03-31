DAILY MEDIA BRIEFING HELD BY NEOC COVID -19 COMMUNICATION TASK FORCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNIS): The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) is hosting a daily media briefing at 3:30 pm at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The media are invited to join these briefings virtually where they can ask questions and be brought up to date with official, timely and accurate information from Government Ministries, the Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, and the Ministry of Health, who will provide the daily COVID-19 Situation Report.

The briefings are carried live on ZIZ Television and are streamed live at ZIZonline.com

The objective of these media briefings is to keep all media houses in the Federation synchronized with information pertaining to COVID-19 Pandemic. This becomes ever more important when there is a lot of unhelpful misinformation floating around on various media including social media in the Federation.