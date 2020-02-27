CUP FEST INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION FAIR TO BE HELD IN ST. KITTS

This communication seeks to inform you about an international college and university education fair which is scheduled to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis on March 7th, 2020 as part of the CUP Fest International Education Fair Caribbean tour.

CUP Fest Education fairs are organised by The Student Centre, a Caribbean based higher education business and span across various Eastern Caribbean countries. CUP Fest Fairs are currently held in Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Saint Lucia with affiliate fairs in Antigua and Barbuda. CUP Fest Education fairs feature institutions from major study destinations showcasing educational opportunities to students in our region.

This year, the tour in March will feature institutions from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe and Canada. Following a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in 2019 via our partner, the High Commission of Canada in Barbados, for the first time, St. Kitts and Nevis will be a scheduled stop on the March 2020 CUP Fest Education Fair Tour.

CUP Fest International Education Fair in St. Kitts and Nevis will be held at the Ocean Terrace Inn on March 5th, 2020 between the hours of 10am until 2:00pm and 4:00pm until 8:00pm. The fair will comprise an educational showcase where students, parents and educators can meet, engage and interact with representatives of overseas colleges and universities. The fair will also feature representatives from the High Commission of Canada who will be highlighting opportunities for CARICOM Nationals interested in Canada as a study destination. There is no admission fee to visit the showcase and it is open to the general public.

In addition to the educational showcase, we would like to invite local educators to a special information sharing session during the fair at 11:30am. The aim of the session is to provide a platform for exchange between visiting representatives and local educators on studying abroad and the admissions process.

We would therefore like to invite the Ministry of Education to attend CUP Fest International Education Fair during the scheduled stop in St. Kitts. Additionally, we also invite representatives to attend the special information session for local educators. This invitation is also extended to all local schools across St. Kitts and Nevis.

To confirm your attendance, kindly contact Ms. Toni Lashley, Director Operations, The Student Centre via email at tlashley@thestudentcentre.net or the undersigned via email at salleyne@thestudentcentre.net or via telephone at (246) 256-5650. Please also copy Ms. Allison Miller, Education Officer and Trade Commission Assistant, High Commission of Canada on all email correspondence at allison.miller@international. gc.ca.