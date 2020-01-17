Cuban Scholarships

Community Notice

The Government of the Republic of Cuba is pleased to announce the availability of ten (10) scholarships to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for the academic year 2020/2021. The breakdown is as follows:

Five (5) for Medicine

One (1) for Stomatology

Two (2) a degree in Nursing/Health Technology

Two (2) for specialization in Medicine

Deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, February 28, 2020. All applications should be submitted to the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters on Church Street. All documents should be officially translated to Spanish before submission.

Persons applying for specialization in Medicine should be currently employed in Public Health institutions in the federation and should have graduated from a university in Cuba.

Successful candidates will be expected to travel to Cuba to begin their study program in August, 2020.

For further details, kindly contact the Human Resources Department, Government Headquarters at 467-1323.