CUBAN PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES PM HARRIS ON RE-ELECTION, REAFFIRMS STRONG TIES WITH ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 30, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Cuban government to the strengthening of its relationship with the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

President Díaz-Canel was at the time extending his congratulations to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the occasion of his return as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and the occasion of the Team Unity coalition’s impressive victory at the June 05, 2020 General Elections.

The Dr. Harris-led Team Unity coalition recorded a landmark 9-2 electoral victory, with its 9 parliamentary seats representing the largest number of seats given to any Government since Independence.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Harris, President Díaz-Canel stated that, “The occasion is propitious to reiterate the firm and unwavering will of the Cuban government and people to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship, cooperation and solidarity with the Government and the fraternity people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic ties on May 10, 1995.

