Cruise Update  Thursday 6th February, 2020

Please be advised that the Caribbean Princess will not be berthing at Port Zante tomorrow Friday 7th January 2020 as was previously scheduled. The following vessels are confirmed for tomorrow:

  • Silver Wind
  • Marella Explorer
  • Seabourn Odyssey
