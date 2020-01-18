Cruise Schedule Update  Friday 17th January, 2020

Stakeholders of the St. Kitts cruise sector are advised to take note of the following cruise ship schedule, as of today Friday 17th January, 2020:

Sunday 19th January, 2020: Grandeur of the Seas- Port Zante Saga Sapphire- Port Zante

Monday 20th January, 2020: Carnival Breeze- Port Zante Azura- Port Zante

Wednesday 22nd January, 2020: Carnival Fascination- Port Zante

Thursday 23rd January, 2020: Aida Diva- Port Zante Anthem of the Seas- Port Zante Norwegian Epic- Port Zante Star Flyer- Marina

Friday 24th January, 2020: Marella Explorer II- Port Zante Seabourn Odyssey- South Friars Viking Sea- Port Zante

