Cruise Schedule Update

Dear Tourism Stakeholders, Due to US Cruise Lines suspension of cruising in the United States amid COVID-19, the St. Kitts cruise sector is advised to take note of the following cruise suspension listing, as of today Monday, 16th March 2020: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020) : Freedom of the Seas Serenade of the Seas Symphony of the Seas Celebrity Reflection Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Summit Celebrity Reflection Marella Explorer Marella Explorer II

: Carnival Cruise Lines (March 13th to April 11th, 2020): Carnival Fascination Carnival Magic Aida Luna Aida Diva Seabourn Odyssey Volendam Rotterdam Azura Britannia

Princess Cruise Lines(March 12th to May 10th): Caribbean Princess Coral Princess

Norwegian Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020): Norwegian Epic Norwegian Gem Seven Seas Explorer

Disney Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 11th, 2020): Disney Fantasy

MSC Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 30th, 2020): MSC Preziosa

Star Clipper Cruise Line (Suspended for the duration of the season): Royal Clipper

