Cruise Schedule Update
|
|
|Dear Tourism Stakeholders,
Due to US Cruise Lines suspension of cruising in the United States amid COVID-19, the St. Kitts cruise sector is advised to take note of the following cruise suspension listing, as of today Monday, 16th March 2020:
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
- Freedom of the Seas
- Serenade of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Celebrity Reflection
- Celebrity Silhouette
- Celebrity Summit
- Celebrity Reflection
- Marella Explorer
- Marella Explorer II
- Carnival Cruise Lines (March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
- Carnival Fascination
- Carnival Magic
- Aida Luna
- Aida Diva
- Seabourn Odyssey
- Volendam
- Rotterdam
- Azura
- Britannia
- Princess Cruise Lines(March 12th to May 10th):
- Caribbean Princess
- Coral Princess
- Norwegian Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
- Norwegian Epic
- Norwegian Gem
- Seven Seas Explorer
- Disney Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 11th, 2020):
- MSC Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 30th, 2020):
- Star Clipper Cruise Line (Suspended for the duration of the season):