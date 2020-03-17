Mar 17

Cruise Schedule Update

Dear Tourism Stakeholders,

Due to US Cruise Lines suspension of cruising in the United States amid COVID-19,  the St. Kitts cruise sector is advised to take note of the following cruise suspension listing, as of today Monday, 16th March 2020:

  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
    • Freedom of the Seas
    • Serenade of the Seas
    • Symphony of the Seas
    • Celebrity Reflection
    • Celebrity Silhouette
    • Celebrity Summit
    • Celebrity Reflection
    • Marella Explorer
    • Marella Explorer II
  • Carnival Cruise Lines (March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
    • Carnival Fascination
    • Carnival Magic
    • Aida Luna
    • Aida Diva
    • Seabourn Odyssey
    • Volendam
    • Rotterdam
    • Azura
    • Britannia
  • Princess Cruise Lines(March 12th to May 10th):
    • Caribbean Princess
    • Coral Princess
  • Norwegian Cruise Lines(March 13th to April 11th, 2020):
    • Norwegian Epic
    • Norwegian Gem
    • Seven Seas Explorer
  • Disney Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 11th, 2020):
    • Disney Fantasy
  • MSC Cruise Lines(March 14th to April 30th, 2020):
    • MSC Preziosa
  • Star Clipper Cruise Line (Suspended for the duration of the season):
    • Royal Clipper
