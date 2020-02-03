Cruise Schedule Update

Stakeholders of the St. Kitts cruise sector are advised to take note of the following cruise ship schedule, as of today Sunday 2nd February, 2020:
- Monday 3rd February, 2020:
- Viking Sea- Port Zante
- Norwegian Epic- Port Zante
- Anthem of the Seas- Port Zante
- Tuesday 4th February, 2020:
- Freewinds- Port Zante
- Wednesday 5th February, 2020:
- Carnival Fascination- Port Zante
- Seabourn Odysseys- Port Zante
- Carnival Magic- Port Zante
- Sea Dream II- South Friars
- Star Flyer- Marina
- Thursday 6th February, 2020:
- Aida Diva- Port Zante
- Serenade of the Seas- Port Zante
- Celebrity Reflection- Port Zante
- Seven Seas Explorer- Marina
- Friday 7th February, 2020:
- Marella Explorer II- Port Zante
- Seabourn Odyssey- South Friars
- Caribbean Princess- Port Zante
- Silver Wind- Port Zante