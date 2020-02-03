Feb 03

Cruise Schedule Update

Stakeholders of the St. Kitts cruise sector are advised to take note of the following cruise ship schedule, as of today Sunday 2nd February, 2020:    

  • Monday 3rd February, 2020:
    • Viking Sea- Port Zante
    • Norwegian Epic- Port Zante
    • Anthem of the Seas- Port Zante
  • Tuesday 4th February, 2020:
    • Freewinds- Port Zante
  • Wednesday 5th February, 2020:
    • Carnival Fascination- Port Zante
    • Seabourn Odysseys- Port Zante
    • Carnival Magic- Port Zante
    • Sea Dream II- South Friars
    • Star Flyer- Marina
  • Thursday 6th February, 2020:
    • Aida Diva- Port Zante
    • Serenade of the Seas- Port Zante
    • Celebrity Reflection- Port Zante
    • Seven Seas Explorer- Marina
  • Friday 7th February, 2020:
    • Marella Explorer II- Port Zante
    • Seabourn Odyssey- South Friars
    • Caribbean Princess- Port Zante
    • Silver Wind- Port Zante
