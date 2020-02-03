Cruise Schedule Update

Stakeholders of the St. Kitts cruise sector are advised to take note of the following cruise ship schedule, as of today Sunday 2nd February, 2020:

Monday 3rd February, 2020: Viking Sea- Port Zante Norwegian Epic- Port Zante Anthem of the Seas- Port Zante

Tuesday 4th February, 2020: Freewinds- Port Zante

Wednesday 5th February, 2020: Carnival Fascination- Port Zante Seabourn Odysseys- Port Zante Carnival Magic- Port Zante Sea Dream II- South Friars Star Flyer- Marina

Thursday 6th February, 2020: Aida Diva- Port Zante Serenade of the Seas- Port Zante Celebrity Reflection- Port Zante Seven Seas Explorer- Marina

Friday 7th February, 2020: Marella Explorer II- Port Zante Seabourn Odyssey- South Friars Caribbean Princess- Port Zante Silver Wind- Port Zante

