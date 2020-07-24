Critical Personal Protective Equipment Procured for Caribbean Frontline Medical Workers

From left: CEO of the Barbados Port Inc. David Jean-Marie, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Barbados Port Inc. Senator Lisa Cummins, Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Hon Kirk Humphrey, President of the Caribbean Development Bank Dr Warren Smith, Executive Director (ag) of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Elizabeth Riley

July 23, 2020, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Critically needed personal protective equipment

(PPE) is on its way to medical workers on the front lines of the Caribbean’s COVID-19

pandemic response.

Yesterday, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency

Management Agency (CDEMA) took delivery of the majority of US$3 million worth of PPE at

the Port of Bridgetown. CDB procured and purchased the equipment with concessional

resources through the Bank’s Special Development Fund.

Speaking at the event, President, Dr Wm Warren Smith reiterated the Bank’s commitment to

helping its Borrowing Member Countries to cope with the effects of COVID-19.

“The coming months are likely to be particularly challenging, given the uncertainties

surrounding COVID-19. Helping our Borrowing Member Countries to build resilience against

shocks like COVID-19 remains high on CDB’s development agenda,” stated Dr Smith.

In her welcome remarks, Executive Director (ag.) of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley shared the work

the agency has done to establish the regional hub that will be used to distribute the PPE to 13

other Caribbean countries.

“To support our Participating States, CDEMA has established an Integrated Regional Logistics

Hub in Barbados, which serves as a primary repository and transhipment point for COVID-19

related relief supplies and aids the coordination of humanitarian logistics. This critical and

timely support from the Caribbean Development Bank will strengthen the capacity of our

Participating States in times of greatest need,” noted Riley.

Cooperation between key regional partners was central to being able to source and distribute

the equipment in the face of the intense competition for PPE, once the global pandemic started

severely affecting many countries.

In light of such competition, CDB purchased the equipment on a pooled basis so that each

beneficiary country could take advantage of economies of scale.

At the agency level, Barbados Port Inc. (BPI) agreed to offer warehousing facilities at the Port

of Bridgetown to facilitate the storage, sorting and repacking of the equipment. BPI also agreed

to the waiver of associated port charges.

In his address, Barbados’ Minister of the Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Honourable Kirk

Humphrey, noted that recent improvements in port operations aligned with BPI’s vision of

becoming a regional logistics hub.

“The Port is becoming a lot more digital… we are working with the Caribbean Development

Bank on the [development of a] port community system as well as we transform the way we

do business. This is a good time to make the Bridgetown Port your integrated regional logistic

hub,” stated Minister Humphrey.

Further cooperation came from the Pan American Health Organization and the Caribbean

Public Health Agency, which worked closely with national governments to identify their PPE

needs and provide guidance on what goods should be supplied.

The shipments include 35,000 protective suits, 111,000 isolation gowns, over 67,000 goggles,

250,000 protective gloves and 160,000 masks.

CDB also partnered with Crown Agents out of the United Kingdom to secure the equipment

which was sourced from providers in Germany and China.

The PPE will go to Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica,

Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the

Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

