CRIME HAS SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED IN THE FEDERATION UNDER THE TEAM UNITY ADMINISTRATION, SAYS DPM RICHARDS

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HON. SHAWN RICHARDS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 5, 2020 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said that crime has been drastically reduced in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis under the Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Administration.

Speaking at the third in a series of town hall meetings dubbed “Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future” on March 3 at the St. Johnston Community Center in West Basseterre in commemoration of the Team Unity Administration’s fifth anniversary in office, the Deputy Prime Minister said that the crime rate has “not just decreased but decreased drastically.”

“I am sure that those of you who live close to the hospital used to get tired of hearing the ambulance back and forth daily because of the number of murders we have had in this country,” he said. “No longer, each time you hear the ambulance, you have to wonder who, who it is got shot in this country”

“And so, you the people of West Basseterre can feel better about that … because many times you would have heard of the shootings in the Village,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards, adding that “the mothers in this West Basseterre can feel better knowing that their children are safe under a Team Unity Administration.”