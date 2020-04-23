CRIME DOWN BY 41 PERCENT IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS, MAJOR CRIMES FALL BY 78 PERCENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 23, 2020 (SKNIS): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is reporting a dramatic decrease in crime over the first 16 weeks of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Figures presented on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) by Superintendent Cromwell Henry for the period January 01 to April 18, indicated that major crimes have decreased by 78 percent. Major crimes include offences such as homicides, non-fatal shootings, robberies, break-ins, sexual assaults, drug offences, damage to property and more.

When all other categories are factored in, the total number of reported crime in St. Kitts and Nevis was reduced by 41 percent over the first 16 weeks of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The senior police official noted that some persons might seek to take advantage of the nightly curfew to commit a crime and assured that law enforcement would remain vigilant.

“We also ask businesses to do likewise and increase your security posture in and around your premises,” Superintendent Henry stated, at today’s National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing.

The security forces, which also includes the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, as well as Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, have been lauded by many residents around the twin-island federation, for their tireless efforts in maintaining citizen security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdias Samuel, Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, reported that some residents have shown appreciation for the hard work of law enforcement by shouting ‘we love you’ as they drive through various communities. Others have made cash donations or given supplies of face masks, bottled water, pizza and the like.

