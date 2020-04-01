COVID19.GOV.KN WEBSITE SET UP AS ONE STOP SHOP FOR ALL COVID-19 RELATED NEWS AND INFORMATION IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 01, 2020 (SKNIS): An official website, covid19.gov.kn has been set up as a One-Stop Shop for all COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 2019) related news and information in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is acutely aware of the importance of providing official, relevant, timely, and accurate information to the public as it manages the COVID-19 Pandemic that has caused major global disruption with thousands of deaths, psycho-social and mental problems, and economic downturn.

In addition to this website, there is a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, which provides among other things the St. Kitts and Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report.