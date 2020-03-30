COVID-19 Advisory for Immediate Circulation

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) wishes to advise the general public that the NHC will be closed for business effective from Monday 30th March 2020, for two (2) weeks in the first instance. This decision is in accordance with the announcement made by the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister, in a nationwide address on Saturday 28th March 2020 at 6:00 am, whereby the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations were enforced.

To NHC Staff

All members of staff, auxiliary and STEP workers of the NHC should observe and comply with physical social distancing protocols and as such should NOT report to work except for security personnel. All security personnel will be advised on scheduling by their immediate Manager/Supervisor.

To NHC Contractors

All active NHC contractors are advised that ALL construction sites shall be closed until further notice. Contractors are to make every effort to secure their construction site(s) to prevent vandalism, theft and damage of building materials. Contractors are also encouraged to contact their respective technical inspectors with any questions or concerns.

To NHC Clients

The Board of Directors of the NHC is cognizant of the many issues surrounding the recent

developments involving COVID-19. The Corporation empathizes with its clients who are

affected by the loss of income and jobs. Having assessed the implications of this, the NHC

Board has implemented the following:

Waiver of interest payments and late fees for the next three (3) months (1st April

to 30th June 2020) in the first instance for clients directly affected by COVID-19. A moratorium on principal payments for mortgages for three (3) months (1st

April to 30th June 2020) in the first instance for homeowners affected by COVID-

19.

Clients who are experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19 are asked to contact the Client Relations Department via emails customerservice@nhc.kn and /or mortgage@nhc.kn, for advice and assistance in setting up new payment arrangements. One of our agents will be happy to assist you.

The NHC Board is currently working on other initiatives to cushion the impact of the COVD-19 while at the same time observing the rules set out in the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations. Very shortly, the NHC will roll out both its online payment portal and mobile payment platforms to accommodate e-payments from our clients. These platforms will be shared with the general public in coming days. We trust that these new measures will be to the benefit of everyone during this time of uncertainty. Please note that the NHC Board is committed to doing its best to ensure the safety of its staff, clients and contractors.

The Directorate of the NHC encourages all persons to pay close attention to important information from official government sources and to remain calm while practicing proper hygiene and observing social distancing protocols. We further encourage you to seek refuge in the comfort of your NHC home and keep your family safe!

NHC Board of Directors and Management

The National Housing Corporation-Raising Standards