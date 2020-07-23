Council Member for Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis Assumes Chairmanship of ECCB Monetary Council

20 July, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable

Dr Timothy Harris, Council Member for Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, during a virtual Handing Over Ceremony on 24 July.

Prime Minister Harris will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Council Member for Grenada.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.

Following the virtual Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 96th meeting where it will receive the Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the ECCU. The Handing Over Ceremony for the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council will be streamed on the ECCB’s Facebook page from 9:00 a.m.