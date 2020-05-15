COL-COUSERA STUDY APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR WORKFORCE RECOVERY

The Ministry of Education is seeking 50 individuals who can benefit from The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) – Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative.

This is an immediate solution to the challenges of unemployment and job losses faced by people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COL is providing access to a suite of 3,800 courses in 400 specializations among unemployed citizens of Commonwealth Member States.

St. Kitts and Nevis has been offered fifty (50) licences to enroll individuals as per the prescribed criteria outlined by COL.

The individuals who are interested can contact: francil.morris@moeskn.org or 467-1414 for further information on or before May 29, 2020.

Once accepted, COL will send out formal invitations to individuals to join the courses.

This information is available to any individual who will be willing to learn a new skill or upgrade their skills.