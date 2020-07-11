CMO LAWS REMINDS GENERAL PUBLIC OF IMPORTANCE OF OBSERVING COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, DR. HAZEL LAWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, reminded citizens and residents that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is still prevalent in the global community and so it is extremely important for them to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols currently in place in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It is very important for us to continue wearing our face masks in public, that is going to protect you from the individual you are interacting with and protect the individual from you. Hand hygiene – using the hand sanitizers, washing your hands with soap and water – because it is going to prevent you from infecting yourself with dirty hands,” said Dr. Laws on the July 10 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

CMO Laws reminded persons of the social and physical distancing measures that were implemented to keep them safe.

“Ensure that you are at least three feet away from individuals and try and avoid mass gatherings. Ladies and gentlemen, these are the measures that are going to reduce your risk and my risk of exposure to the virus,” she said. “The COVID-19 virus is relentless, it is not taking a break and so I implore you not to let your guard down.”

The Chief Medical Officer said that the Ministry of Health continues its robust approach to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We now have two active cases of COVID-19 on the island and so the Ministry of Health continues active surveillance whereby we continue to test all suspected cases of COVID-19 and their contacts,” she said, reiterating that there is “continued implementation of the COVID-19 prevention measures.”