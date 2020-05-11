CMO LAWS PROVIDES GRANDPARENTS WITH TIPS FOR MAINTAINING HEALTHY LIFESTYLES WHILE CARING FOR CHILDREN DURING COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws provided grandparents with several precautionary methods for maintaining healthy lifestyles while caring for children when their parents return to work.

“Boost your immune system. You are high risk based mainly on your age and based on the local data, probably as a grandparent, you may have a chronic illness and so it is really important for you to boost your immune system first by eating healthily in terms of fruits and vegetables – at least three servings per day,” said Dr. Laws, while responding to a question during the May 10 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “Make sure you are well hydrated, that is an adequate amount of water and make sure you get adequate rest at nights. Sunlight early morning and at the end of the day is very good in terms of boosting your immune system.”

CMO Laws noted that supplements are extremely important and encouraged individuals to consult with their local pharmacist and attending physicians to find out which multivitamin they can take to boost their immune systems.

Dr. Laws advised grandparents to wear a face mask and follow several hygienic precautionary methods.

“Children under two years… it is not recommended for them to wear a face mask so then it comes down to hand hygiene, making sure you that you wash your hands carefully before and after providing direct care to your grandchild or grandchildren. So hand hygiene is going to be of paramount importance and also being careful of keeping your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth at all times,” said the CMO. “And so, I think those are the main points that you need to remember in terms of reducing your risk of picking up the infection from your grandchildren and your sons and daughters.”