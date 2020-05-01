CMO LAWS PROVIDES BREAKDOWN OF CRITICAL COVID-19 STATISTICS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2020 (SKNIS): Following the announcement of two more confirmed cases who have recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis has provided a breakdown of critical statistics.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hazel Laws, presented the figures today during the April 30, National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

In giving the overview, the CMO noted that the first two cases of the coronavirus in the twin-island federation were announced on March 25, 2020. To date, the federation has recorded 15 confirmed cases.

“The confirmed cases comprised of 53 percent males and 47 percent females with 60 percent of the cases between the ages of 21 and 40 years,” Dr Laws said. “The age of the patients ranged from 9 months to 66 years, and the mean or average age is 32 years.”

It was reported that 87 percent of the 15 confirmed cases manifested symptoms with the most common symptoms being fever, cough, and sore throat. Thirteen percent of the positive cases are symptom-free.

To date, six of the confirmed cases have officially recovered with an average duration of 27 days between diagnosis and recovery.

Dr Laws added that 293 persons had been sampled and tested for COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis. Ninety-three percent of the results were negative; five percent were positive and the remaining are pending.

The CMO noted that “so far the public health team has traced and tested over 193 contacts of cases and three percent or five contacts were positive.”

Dr Laws noted that the Ministry of Health would remain proactive in robustly addressing this global pandemic and keeping the public safe.

“Testing of suspected cases of COVID-19 and contacts remains a priority for the Ministry of Health,” CMO Laws expressed. “Be reminded that each of us has our part to play in protecting ourselves and others from this disease. Maintaining the overall health of the people of the federation continues to be our individual and collective responsibility.”

There have been no deaths as a result of the coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis. Official statistics for COVID-19 can be found online at www.covid19.gov.kn.

-30-