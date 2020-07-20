CMO DR. LAWS HIGHLIGHTS USEFULNESS OF WEARING FACEMASKS

Wearing facemasks has become an accepted part of the new normal in St. Kitts and Nevis. It is said to be an effective non-pharmaceutical measure that helps to reduce the risk of persons contracting the coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Hazel Laws highlighted the effectiveness of the measure by citing a June news report in Springfield, Missouri.

According to ABC News, two hairstylists working at Great Clips tested positive for COVID-19. Before receiving the positive results, the hairstylists interacted with 139 customers and six co-workers between May 12 and 20. The two workers were diligent in wearing a facemask while on the job, and county health officials suggested that this protected the customers, who were tested, from contracting the virus.

“It’s very important to recognize the importance of wearing the facemask because it is protecting you from the other person and the other person from you,” CMO Laws stated, encouraging Kittitians and Nevisians to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

Many countries around the world require residents to wear a facemask when in public.

Other non-pharmaceutical measures that will help to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus are thoroughly washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizers with an alcohol base of 60 percent or higher, staying three to six feet apart of others, and avoiding touching the nose, mouth, or eyes with unwashed hands.

Additional information is available at www.covid19.gov.kn.