CLOSURE OF OFFICE OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that its office will be closed from Tuesday, 4th February to Friday 7th February, 2020, to accommodate its relocation to Building 15, Suites 200-201, Port Zante, Basseterre (formerly National Bank Card Centre).

Services related to Apostilles will be provided by the Ministry of Legal Affairs located on the 2nd floor of Government Headquarters.

Office hours for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will resume on Monday, 10th February, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

