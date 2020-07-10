CLOSE TO 200 OFFICERS JOINED THE ROYAL ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS POLICE FORCE IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 10, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) — The aggressive recruiting campaign employed by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, under the Team Unity administration, is paying dividend as close to two hundred (200) officers have joined the rank and file of the law enforcement agency over the last five years.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, when he addressed the closing ceremony for the Police Recruits Course No. 44 on Thursday, July 9, at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom.

“You all should feel an immense sense of accomplishment and satisfaction to be among the cohort of new graduates from the Police Training Complex, which since 2015 has graduated, I am advised, 167 new members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force from five training courses. Today, we have assembled for the closing ceremony of Course No. 44, the sixth training course since 2015, which will see 25 new recruits join our police force,” Prime Minister Harris said in his featured remarks.

The 25 recruits that passed out on Thursday brought the total number of police graduates to 192 from six training courses.

The honourable prime minister also used the occasion to encourage young, energetic persons, who are looking for a rewarding profession, to consider a career in law enforcement.

He added, “I am advised that we have space for some 30 new recruits, and so we would want all those who are interested in a career in law enforcement to send their applications in. Already, applications are being received and are being processed but we are looking for young, talented and interested citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis…to come to take the charge.”

Speaking specifically of Course No. 44, Prime Minister Harris said he is particularly pleased with the increase in the number of females who have accepted the call to lead, protect and serve.

Nine females out of a total of 25 recruits graduated from Course No. 44. That number is up from the three females that graduated Course No. 43 last year.

