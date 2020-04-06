CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST SHARES ADVICE ON HOW TO SUPPORT CHILDREN DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 06, 2020 (SKNIS): As children are also feeling the effects from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Cherrilyn Warde Crawford, Clinical Psychologist within the Ministry of Health, during a COVID-19 press briefing on April 05, shared some advice about psychosocial support for children during this time.

She stated that children feel relieved if they can express and communicate their feelings in a safe and supportive environment.

Dr. Crawford said that parents and guardians should help find positive ways to express feelings such as fear and sadness.

“Every child has his or her own way of expressing their emotions,” she said. “Sometimes, engaging in a creative activity such as playing or drawing can facilitate this process.”

The clinical psychologist encouraged persons to take some time to talk with their child or teenager about COVID-19.

“Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand,” she said. “Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know that it is okay if they feel upset.”

Dr. Crawford stated that parents or guardians should share with their child or teenager how they deal with their own stress so they can learn how to cope from them.

“For example, you can say ‘When I feel upset, I listen to music and I watch things that make me laugh on television and this makes me feel better’,” she said.

Dr. Crawford noted that children should stay close to their parents and family if it is considered safe. She added that separating children and persons who take care of them should be avoided as much as possible.

“If a child needs to be separated from his or her primary caregiver, ensure that appropriate alternative care is provided and that a social worker or equivalent would regularly follow up on the child,” she said.

It was further noted that during periods of separation, regular contact with parents and carers is maintained such as twice daily telephone or video calls or other age appropriate communications. For example, using social media.

The clinical psychologist stated that it is important to maintain familiar routines in daily life as much as possible or create new routines especially since children must stay at home.

“Create a schedule with the help of your child if possible and that schedule should have in time slots for learning activities or relaxing or fun activities,” she said.

Dr. Crawford said that “although we are dealing with an abnormal situation, we would like parents and carers to maintain a level of normalcy in their homes.”

“So, if a child is not accustomed to stay in their pyjamas all day, don’t start now. Get them out of their pyjamas when they wake up at mornings and continue with the activities that you have scheduled for that day,” she said.

During times of stress and crisis it is common for children to seek more attachment and to be more demanding on parents, said Dr. Crawford.

“Discuss COVID-19 with your children in an honest and open way. If your child has concerns, addressing them together may ease their anxiety,” she said.

Children’s exposure to news coverage of COVID-19 should be limited including social media, said Dr. Crawford.

“Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something that they do not understand,” she said.

She added that children with observe an adult’s behaviour and emotions for cues on how to manage their own emotions during difficult times. Dr. Crawford called for adults to be role models during this time.

“Take breaks, get plenty of sleep at nights, exercise within your home and eat healthy. Connect with your friends and family members via telephone or social media. Children react in part in what they see from the adults around them,” said Dr. Crawford.