CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS URGED TO THINK LOCAL AND BUY LOCAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS): Citizens and residents were encouraged to think local and buy local by the Director of Agriculture, Melvin James, during the April 27 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“Local will never do well if we only buy when the boats do not come,” said Mr. James. “I know we are imperfect. There are issues such as prices and this is perhaps a major issue. There is certainly no doubt about our quality. We produce top rated vegetables, pesticide safe foods in the country.”

The Director of Agriculture made mention of the $10 million stimulus package made available to farmers to increase production and ensure food security. He stated that persons should buy local to make sure that the money is not wasted.

“If we do not support local, the $10 million dollars invested will be wasted and we will remain food insecure just as we are now,” he said.

Mr. James stated that there are advantages to supporting local farmers.

“We must eat what we produce and produce what we eat so that we can build jobs locally, empower our people and have food for ourselves. It is not just about government, it’s about us all,” said the director.