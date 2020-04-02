CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO UTILIZE STIPULATED HOURS ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY TO CONDUCT ESSENTIAL BUSINESS ONLY

An extended curfew and 24hr lock-down will take effect from Friday, April 03, 2020, from 6:01 am when the current lock-down expires. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has appealed to persons to use the recognized grace period to conduct essential business only.

“We realize that some people will be without food and necessary medicines and medical supplies, and on Friday and on the next day, Saturday, between the hours of 6 am and 7 pm, a limited or restricted curfew will allow persons to go to supermarkets and pharmacies, to restock on the necessities of life,” said Prime Minister Harris during his address to the Nation on Thursday, April 02. “If you need to buy food or medicine, we encourage that only one member of a household leave the residence to do so, that you prepare a list of your food items, avoid unnecessary shopping and frequent visits to the supermarkets.”

Prime Minister Harris strongly urged persons to shop in their communities as much as possible.

“Those of you who live in rural areas are further encouraged to purchase your food items in your local community shops and lessen any congestion that could take place if you travel to the City centre. I urge those of you who must leave your homes, to do your tasks and return to your home in the quickest time possible,” he stated.

Dr. Harris encouraged persons to continue to practice social distancing in the event they have to travel outside of their residencies.

“If you do have to go out, the Regulations require you to, and you must practice social or physical distancing. You should maintain a physical distance of at least six feet (6 ft) in or outside of any business place that you must visit. Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask, which covers their nose and mouth,” he added.

The National Security Minister reminded all that a curfew remains in place from 7 pm Friday, April 03 to 6 am Saturday, April 04. The 24-hour lock-down will resume on Saturday, April 04 from 7 pm until Wednesday, April 08 at 6 am.