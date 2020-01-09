CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OFFERS TIPS TO HELP PREVENT GETTING THE FLU

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, DR. HAZEL LAWS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 9, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is in the middle of the Influenza (flu) season, which occurs from November to March each year, said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO). As such, Dr. Laws offers some tips to help prevent getting infected during the flu season.

In a public health message on January 8, she advised to “Stay away from anyone who is coughing or sneezing – the virus is spread via the tiny droplets of respiratory secretions from infected persons who cough and sneeze. Keep your hands away from your face and far away from your mouth and nose – you can get sick if you touch an infected surface and transfer the virus to your nose and mouth.”

Dr. Laws also recommends persons to “clean and disinfect communal surface at least once per day – for example, clean doorknobs in the home and workplace as the virus can remain viable without a host for about 24 hours.”

Other methods the Chief Medical Officer says can be employed include washing your hands properly after touching any commonly touched surfaces, remaining home if ill and keeping well-hydrated.

Dr. Laws also endorses the use of the flu vaccines as it is critical for adults with chronic conditions like asthma, pregnant women, frontline workers and people over the age of 64 years.

These flu vaccines, according to the CMO, can be acquired at any health centre in St. Kitts and Nevis with the purpose to “prevent the serious complications of the flu.”