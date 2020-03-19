CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER ADVISES TO BOOST ONE’S IMMUNE SYSTEM TO MITIGATE AGAINST COVID-19

Messaging about social distancing, proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette is featured quite prominently on radio and television as well as on social media platforms as ways to protect against contracting COVID-19 otherwise known as the Novel Coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws shared information about these preventative methods on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) during a town hall meeting at the Newton Ground Primary School. Dr. Laws also emphasised boosting the body’s immune system as an essential part of reducing the impact of COVID-19.

Supplements that support the immune system such as Vitamin C, B and D were also recommended. Dr. Laws added that drinking water was a simple but critical measure that should be done.

“It is very, very important to keep well hydrated because your body’s organ system works efficiently and optimally when you keep well hydrated,” the chief medical officer stated. “We take water for granted but guess what, keeping yourself adequately hydrated can make the difference between you getting over the virus without any problems or you getting very ill, and have to go in the hospital.”

Individuals were also advised to have a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables.

“So, these are the things you go to the supermarket and get to prepare for the outbreak. The fruits, the vegetables, healthy foods to boost your immune system so that your body functions optimally to fight off this infection,” Dr. Laws recommended.

Other beneficial measures that were shared included maintaining low-stress levels and exercising regularly.