CHAMBER EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS TO TEAM UNITY; READY TO WORK WITH GOVERNMENT TO MOVE THE COUNTRY FORWARD

– Words of congratulations have been extended from the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce to the Team Unity administration for its historic success in the Friday, June 05, 2020 General Elections.

“The President and Board of Directors of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce wish to extend their sincere congratulations to you and your Team Unity administration for your success at the 2020 General Elections which was held on June 5th, 2020,” Chamber President Mrs. Giselle Matthews stated in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

President Matthews also expressed the Chamber’s willingness and eagerness to continue working with the Dr. Harris-led Team Unity Government towards improving the business climate and at the same time, “improve the socio-economic well-being of the people of the Federation, in particular as we address the actions necessary towards the recovery process of the impact of COVID-19.”

“The Chamber stands ready to meet with you and your Cabinet of Ministers at your soonest convenience to discuss possible policy options that will address some issues that are of mutual relevance to the Government, the Private Sector and the people of the Federation,” she added.

President Matthews ended by stating that the Chamber of Industry and Commerce looks forward to the “amicable working relationship and the strong consultative process we have enjoyed with you over the past five years which have resulted in positive developments in the Federation.”