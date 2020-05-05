CHAIRMAN SAMUELS SALUTES WORKERS IN THE WAR EFFORT AGAINST COVID-19  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 04, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis joined with many countries around the world on May 4 in celebrating Workers’ Day or Labour Day, which is celebrated in some countries on May 1 and in others on the first Monday in May.

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, used part of his presentation at today’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing to salute workers across the twin-island federation who are playing a key role in keeping the country safe and functional during the coronavirus pandemic.

He highlighted the tremendous work being done by the political directorate in St. Kitts, headed by Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, and in Nevis where Premier, the Honourable Mark Brantley leads. Members of the Opposition on both islands were also credited for their contributions.

Mr Samuel saluted Chief Medical Officer, Dr Hazel Laws, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr Cameron Wilkinson, and the hundreds of healthcare workers and support staff who are on the frontlines in the war to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Personnel in the Ministry of National Security, along with agencies including the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, Her Majesty’s Prison, St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, Immigration Department, Customs and Excise and the National Emergency Management Agency were all applauded.

The environmental health team, members of the NEOC, employees at the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd, Water Services Department, The Cable, Flow, Digicel, Sol, and Delta Petroleum were also recognized for their hard work. Commendation was further expressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Attorney General Chambers, Parks and Beaches, Treasury, Public Works Department, the Solid Waste Management Corporation, and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA).

Chairman Samuel also praised the contributions of market vendors, hotel and restaurant workers, taxi operators, livestock and crop farmers, fishers, street vendors, ferry operators, and construction workers.

He singled out the invaluable contributions by supermarket staff, factory workers, bakers, sales clerks, security officers, bus drivers, teachers and the differently-abled. Partners including the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the St. Kitts Christian Council, and the St. Kitts Evangelical Association were applauded for their close collaboration with the NEOC in keeping the public safe.

“We keep saying that this approach must be an all of society approach,” Mr Samuel stated, noting that everyone must play their part to win the war against COVID-19.