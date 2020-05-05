CHAIRMAN OF NATIONAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE COMMENDS RESIDENTS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FOR POSITIVE RESPONSE TO COVID-19 MEASURES  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 4, 2020 (SKNIS): Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Abdias Samuels, commended the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis for responding “tremendously” to the measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 virus.

He said this during his appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 3.

“We have seen how the educational process that took place, placed persons in a particular way that they can respond to the measures,” Mr. Samuels said.

He explained that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis undertook a public awareness campaign to educate persons on the nature and consequences of the virus including symptoms to look out for and measures that needed to be put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

“We also looked at advising persons to develop plans. These plans encompass personal, family and institutional plans,” he said.

He outlined that for the most part citizens and residents have abided by these metrics set out for them by the National Emergency Operations Center and that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has benefited greatly as a result of this.

“We saw workplaces starting to scale down even before we got our first cases, we saw that persons started to boost the immune system, we saw that persons started doing a number of things to protect themselves such as working remotely from home and if they had underlying issues, they would have visited their doctor to ensure that they had sufficient medication and get advice from the medical practitioner to protect themselves,” said Mr. Samuel.

“Generally, we have seen an adequate approach by our population.” he said.