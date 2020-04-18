CHAIRMAN OF COVID-19 TASK FORCE SAYS CURFEW MEASURES ARE GRADUALLY BEING RELAXED BUT CALLS FOR PERSONS TO EXERCISE RESPONSIBILITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 18, 2020 (SKNIS): Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Abdias Samuel, says that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is entering into a phase whereby the curfew measures are being gradually relaxed.

He said this during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Committee (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for April 17.

Mr. Samuel also highlighted that “If we see any signs or indicators in the spike of cases we will have absolutely no choice but to again employ upon you stringent measures to stop the transmission of this virus.”

“Monday and Tuesday are going to be partial curfew days, hence you will have the opportunity to do shopping, however, it is important for us to be conscientious of how we do our spending,” he said.

To date, in St. Kitts and Nevis,14 persons have been confirmed with the COVID-19 virus with there being no community transmission of the virus. There are no deaths.