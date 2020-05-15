CHAIR OF COVID-19 NATIONAL TASK FORCE ASKS EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS OPERATING OUTSIDE OF REGULATIONS TO CEASE AND DESIST

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 14, 2020 (SKNIS): According to Section 9 of the Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules And Orders, all religious and educational places of instruction or worship shall remain closed, said Abdias Samuel, Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, highlighting the fact that no educational place should be open at this time.

Mr. Samuel emphasised this at the May 13 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing stating that there are some businesses still functioning outside the regulations.

“We are getting a lot of information that some daycare centres and also some preschools have been operating. Early Childhood has not informed us that they have allowed these institutions whether private or public to open,” he said.

The Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force urged these businesses to stop operations at this time.

“I’m appealing to the owners of those businesses or enterprises to please cease and desist from these operations as it is contrary to the Emergency Powers Act Regulations 16 of 2020. So, please consult with Early Childhood if you have any further queries.”

