CFBC PROMOTES FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE FOR ADULT STUDENTS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Individuals wishing to pursue studies at the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) are promoting their flexible scheduling programme that makes it easier for individuals to undertake studies at their convenience.

Wanda Hughes, Dean of the ACE Division, said that setting a customised schedule is fairly easy.

“Classes are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. but we’ve also had classes up to 9 p.m. to accommodate persons who are working,” she said on this week’s edition of the radio and television programme Working for You on March 11. “When they are finished working, they come in, so they won’t have to worry about asking the boss for time off.”

Ms. Hughes continued, “We do get students who have these schedules where they are available this week, next week, who knows and so on. And in those cases, … we do whatever is necessary to accommodate them. If it is ensuring that they get all the notes via a Google classroom [or taking] a makeup test at some other time.”

For adults with children, Ms. Hughes stated, “I tell them all the time if you don’t have a babysitter bring the child to class.

The Dean noted that the campus has “a pretty safe environment” where the children can play. At times a staff member also takes the children to the staff room and keeps them there during classes.

Persons are encouraged to visit the CFBC at Burdon Street to learn more. The ACE staff works from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.